NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks edged lower at the open o n T uesday ahead of factory orders data and minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting after the S&P 500 climbed to a 4-year high in the prior session.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 17.41 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,247.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 1.29 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,417.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.61 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,121.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)