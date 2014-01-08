NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors took profits from the S&P 500's biggest daily gain in three weeks, and following a better-than-expected private sector jobs report.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 44.31 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,486.63, the S&P 500 lost 2.71 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,835.17 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.812 points or 0.04 percent, to 4,151.37.