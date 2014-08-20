NEW YORK Aug 20 U.S. stocks dipped slightly at the open on Wednesday following weak earnings forecasts from retailers Lowe's and Target, ahead of the release of minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.06 points or 0.12 percent, to 16,899.53, the S&P 500 lost 2.89 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,978.71 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.71 points or 0.19 percent, to 4,518.80. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)