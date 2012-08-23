US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as expectations were dampened for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and overseas data pointed to a slowing global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.74 points, or 0.32 percent, at 13,130.02. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.57 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,408.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.25 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,061.42.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)