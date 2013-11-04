S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Nov 4 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Monday, after four weeks of gains for the Dow and the S&P 500, ahead of data on factory orders.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.84 points, or 0.27 percent, to 15,658.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,767.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.77 points, or 0.27 percent, to 3,932.813.
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)