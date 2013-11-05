NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday ahead of services sector data, putting the S&P 500 on pace to halt a two-day streak of gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.79 points, or 0.43 percent, to 15,572.33, the S&P 500 lost 5.88 points, or 0.33 percent, to 1,762.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.698 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,923.892.