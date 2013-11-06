US STOCKS-Wall St slips ahead of Yellen's speech
NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after comments from a Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank may hold back on slowing its stimulus for longer than currently anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.00 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,666.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.08 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,768.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.93 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,953.80.
March 3 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech, which could give more clarity on the odds of an interest rate hike this month.