NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after comments from a Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank may hold back on slowing its stimulus for longer than currently anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.00 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,666.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.08 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,768.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.93 points, or 0.35 percent, at 3,953.80.