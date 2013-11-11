NEW YORK Nov 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors took a breather after the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes rose five weeks in a row, while trading volume was likely to be quiet due to the Veterans Day holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.63 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,752.15, the S&P 500 lost 1.72 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,768.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.246 points or 0.18 percent, to 3,911.987.