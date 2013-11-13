US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Nov 13 Wall Street opened lower Wednesday as uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve will begin to scale back its stimulus efforts curbed investors' appetite for risky assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.85 points or 0.42 percent, to 15,683.82, the S&P 500 lost 5.86 points or 0.33 percent, to 1,761.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.265 points or 0.52 percent, to 3,899.656.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)