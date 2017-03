NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh intraday record highs, buoyed by reassuring remarks by Federal Reserve chair nominee Janet Yellen that the central bank's accommodative policies would continue.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.06 points or 0.15 percent, to 15,899.28, the S&P 500 gained 2.1 points or 0.12 percent, to 1,792.72 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.199 points or 0.08 percent, to 3,975.939.