US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 18 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, with the Dow and S&P extending record highs as trading continues to focus on economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.6 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,005.3, the S&P 500 gained 2.48 points or 0.14 percent, to 1,800.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.073 points or 0.05 percent, to 3,988.041.
