US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks edged modestly higher at the open on Wednesday after data on spending and inflation gave the Federal Reserve room to continue its market-friendly economic stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.9 points or 0.04 percent, to 15,972.93, the S&P 500 gained 1.84 points or 0.1 percent, to 1,789.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.572 points or 0.24 percent, to 3,941.125.
