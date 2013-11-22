US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Nov 22 U.S. stocks inched higher at the open on Friday after the Dow industrials closed above 16,000 for the first time, amid a dearth of data and ahead of a holiday-shortened week in the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.11 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,005.88, the S&P 500 gained 1.48 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,797.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.915 points or 0.25 percent, to 3,979.07.
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)