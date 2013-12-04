NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday as investors fretted that strong private jobs data could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to scale back an asset purchase program that has boosted equities for much of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.93 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,858.69, the S&P 500 lost 8.34 points, or 0.46 percent, to 1,786.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.465 points, or 0.43 percent, to 4,019.732..