NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as traders fretted that strong labor market and economic growth data could make the Federal Reserve push forward a timetable to wind down its asset purchases program.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.34 points, or 0.15 percent, to 15,865.43, the S&P 500 lost 2.24 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,790.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.537 points, or 0.06 percent, to 4,040.538.