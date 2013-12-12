US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S stocks were little changed at the open Thursday as the market digested mixed data that showed a rise in weekly jobless claims and stronger-than-expected retail sales for November.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20.56 points or 0.13 percent, to 15,822.97, the S&P 500 lost 1.99 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,780.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.471 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,007.284.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)