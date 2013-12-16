NEW YORK Dec 16 U.S. stock rose at the open on Monday, as large deals boosted optimism after a steep decline last week, although investors remained heavily focused on an upcoming Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 87.05 points or 0.55 percent, to 15,842.41, the S&P 500 gained 9.06 points or 0.51 percent, to 1,784.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.038 points or 0.48 percent, to 4,020.013.