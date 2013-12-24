NEW YORK Dec 24 U.S. stock opened flat on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets in a shortened session with indexes coming off all-time closing highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.44 points, or 0.10 percent, at 16,311.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.72 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,828.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.28 points, or 0.05 percent, at 4,151.18.