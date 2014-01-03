NEW YORK Jan 3 U.S. stocks edged slightly higher on Friday after Wall Street began the new year with a broad decline.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.91 points or 0.28 percent, to 16,487.26, the S&P 500 gained 3.82 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,835.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.015 points or 0.12 percent, to 4,148.084.