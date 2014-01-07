NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses, as a declining U.S. trade deficit and upbeat data on the German labor market set a positive tone.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.61 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,489.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.41 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,833.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.50 points, or 0.38 percent, at 4,129.18.