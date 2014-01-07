US STOCKS-Wall St higher as oil recovers; Fed in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after three days of losses, as a declining U.S. trade deficit and upbeat data on the German labor market set a positive tone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.61 points, or 0.39 percent, at 16,489.71. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.41 points, or 0.35 percent, at 1,833.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.50 points, or 0.38 percent, at 4,129.18.
March 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices, and ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* Futures up: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4.25 pts, Nasdaq 8.75 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)