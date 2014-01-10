US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK Jan 10 U.S. stocks rose modestly at the open on Friday even as the December jobs report came in much weaker than anticipated.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.38 points or 0.22 percent, to 16,480.14, the S&P 500 gained 4.31 points or 0.23 percent, to 1,842.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.367 points or 0.35 percent, to 4,170.561.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.81 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 1.25 pct (Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to midday, changes byline)