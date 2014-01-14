US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK Jan 14 U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, rebounding after a steep drop in the previous session as December retail sales data came in above expectations and JPMorgan Chase & Co rose following its results.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.59 points, or 0.20 percent, at 16,290.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.66 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,824.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.05 points, or 0.44 percent, at 4,131.35.
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)