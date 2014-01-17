NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Friday, in the wake of earnings from Morgan Stanley and General Electric and ahead of data on the housing market and consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.25 points or 0.01 percent, to 16,415.76, the S&P 500 lost 2.06 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,843.83 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.228 points or 0.24 percent, to 4,208.461.