NEW YORK Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, after disappointing manufacturing data in China and discouraging earnings reports from bellwether names such as McDonald's Corp.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.50 points, or 0.45 percent, at 16,299.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.85 points, or 0.37 percent, at 1,838.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.75 points, or 0.47 percent, at 4,223.25.