NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. stocks fell on Friday in the wake of a selloff in emerging market assets, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will trim its market-friendly stimulus measures further next week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 16,170.28, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,822.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,195.874.