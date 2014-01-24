S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. stocks fell on Friday in the wake of a selloff in emerging market assets, as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve will trim its market-friendly stimulus measures further next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 16,170.28, the S&P 500 lost 6.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 1,822.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23 points, or 0.55 percent, to 4,195.874.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)