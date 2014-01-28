NEW YORK Jan 28 Wall Street edged modestly higher on Tuesday after a three-session decline on the S&P 500, but market sentiment was weighed by an unexpected drop in durable good orders in December and disappointing iPhone sales at tech giant Apple.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 54.27 points or 0.34 percent, to 15,892.15, the S&P 500 gained 2.94 points or 0.17 percent, to 1,784.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.748 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,074.861.