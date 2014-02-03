NEW YORK Feb 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors looked ahead to data on the manufacturing and housing sectors following the worst month for the Dow and S&P 500 indexes since May 2012.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.45 points, or 0.09 percent, at 15,684.40. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.66 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,781.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.68 points, or 0.04 percent, at 4,102.20.