US STOCKS-Fears of delays to Trump tax cuts hit Wall Street
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday following a report on the private labor market that was weaker than expected, though investors were also looking ahead to impending data on the services sector.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 31.79 points, or 0.21 percent, at 15,413.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.30 points, or 0.30 percent, at 1,749.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.33 points, or 0.43 percent, at 4,014.19.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.97 pct, S&P 1.05 pct, Nasdaq 1.49 pct (Adds quote and detail on market moves, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.81 pct, S&P 0.88 pct, Nasdaq 1.25 pct (Updates to afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.65 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Updates to midday, changes byline)