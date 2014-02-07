NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday even as data showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in January and job gains for December were barely revised up.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,676.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.56 points, or 0.48 percent, at 1,781.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.30 points, or 0.67 percent, at 4,084.42.