NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced the Fed's plan to scale back its market-friendly stimulus while noting the health of the labor market needed to improve.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.94 points or 0.21 percent, to 15,834.73, the S&P 500 gained 1.94 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,801.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.868 points or 0.21 percent, to 4,157.042.