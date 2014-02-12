S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK Feb 12 U.S. stocks opened flat on Wednesday, after a four-day rally left the S&P 500 within striking distance of a record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.69 points or 0.02 percent, to 15,998.46, the S&P 500 gained 1.69 points or 0.09 percent, to 1,821.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.508 points or 0.23 percent, to 4,200.553.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)