NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed by a disappointing outlook from Cisco Systems and weaker-than-expected data on consumer spending and the labor market.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 77.83 points or 0.49 percent, to 15,886.11, the S&P 500 lost 8.67 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,810.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.136 points or 0.55 percent, to 4,178.152.