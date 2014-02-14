US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday ahead of the release of consumer sentiment data, with the S&P 500 set for its first two-week winning streak of the year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.49 points or 0.1 percent, to 16,011.1, the S&P 500 lost 0.68 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,829.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.475 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,237.197.
