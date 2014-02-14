NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday ahead of the release of consumer sentiment data, with the S&P 500 set for its first two-week winning streak of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.49 points or 0.1 percent, to 16,011.1, the S&P 500 lost 0.68 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,829.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.475 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,237.197.