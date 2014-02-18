NEW YORK Feb 18 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday in the wake of Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year as data showed factory activity in New York state slowed this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.4 points or 0.03 percent, to 16,149.99, the S&P 500 gained 2.07 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,840.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.303 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,256.329.