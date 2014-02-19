NEW YORK Feb 19 Wall Street edged lower at the open on Wednesday amid caution ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting, even as investors brushed off weak housing data.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.14 points or 0.11 percent, to 16,112.26, the S&P 500 lost 3.43 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,837.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 8.633 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,264.15.