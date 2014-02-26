NEW YORK Feb 26 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday led by consumer shares after results from Target and Lowe's, with the S&P 500 once more set to post a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.72 points or 0.2 percent, to 16,211.38, the S&P 500 gained 3.76 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,848.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.469 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,302.056.