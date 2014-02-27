NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with a better-than-expected read on durable goods offseting political uncertainty in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.35 points or 0 percent, to 16,198.76, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,845.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.597 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,294.661.