US STOCKS-Energy shares weigh on Wall St as oil falls further
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.32 pct, Nasdaq down 0.31 pct (Updates to late afternoon trading, changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday, with a better-than-expected read on durable goods offseting political uncertainty in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.35 points or 0 percent, to 16,198.76, the S&P 500 gained 0.11 points or 0.01 percent, to 1,845.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.597 points or 0.06 percent, to 4,294.661.
