NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, alongside other risk assets, as Ukraine and Russia prepared for war after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbor.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 106.22 points, or 0.65 percent, to 16,215.49, the S&P 500 lost 13 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,846.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.86 points, or 1.18 percent, to 4,257.259.