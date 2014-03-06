NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Thursday following upbeat labor market data, while developments in the Ukrainian crisis kept traders on edge.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.76 points, or 0.27 percent, to 16,404.94, the S&P 500 gained 5.19 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,879 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.624 points, or 0.27 percent, to 4,369.598.