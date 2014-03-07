NEW YORK, March 7 The S&P 500 hit a fresh intraday record high on Friday after more jobs than expected were created in February and January's figure was revised higher, with traders keeping an eye on lingering tensions in Ukraine.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.3 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,462.19, the S&P 500 gained 4.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,881.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.391 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,361.517.