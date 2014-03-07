US STOCKS-Wall St drifts with eyes on Fed; Intel drops
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
NEW YORK, March 7 The S&P 500 hit a fresh intraday record high on Friday after more jobs than expected were created in February and January's figure was revised higher, with traders keeping an eye on lingering tensions in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.3 points, or 0.25 percent, to 16,462.19, the S&P 500 gained 4.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,881.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.391 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,361.517.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Adds Valeant after the bell, updates volume)
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.24 pct (Updates to market close, changes dateline, byline)
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.