NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, on the heels of a record high for the S&P 500, following unexpectedly weak data from China that tempered enthusiasm over the strength of the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.89 points, or 0.27 percent, at 16,407.83. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.14 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,874.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.25 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,330.97.