NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Friday, a day after the S&P 500 posted its biggest decline since early February, as tensions in Ukraine continued to unnerve investors.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.19 points or 0.04 percent, to 16,115.08, the S&P 500 lost 0.78 points or 0.04 percent, to 1,845.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.971 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,256.449.