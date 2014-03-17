NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. stocks rose sharply at the open on Monday, rebounding from a steep drop in the previous week, after Sunday's referendum over whether Crimea will join Russia passed without violence.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 178.05 points or 1.11 percent, to 16,243.72, the S&P 500 gained 18.11 points or 0.98 percent, to 1,859.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.048 points or 1.11 percent, to 4,292.444.