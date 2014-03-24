US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors assess G20 shift
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as soft Chinese manufacturing data raised hopes of fresh stimulus to the world's second-largest economy, though tensions over Ukraine weighed on sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.89 points or 0.45 percent, to 16,375.66, the S&P 500 gained 5.84 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,872.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.657 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,289.445. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
March 20 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Monday as investors treaded carefully following the G20's decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism.
* Dow down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to market close, changes comment, byline)