NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as soft Chinese manufacturing data raised hopes of fresh stimulus to the world's second-largest economy, though tensions over Ukraine weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.89 points or 0.45 percent, to 16,375.66, the S&P 500 gained 5.84 points or 0.31 percent, to 1,872.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.657 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,289.445. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)