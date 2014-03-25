S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, March 25 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, following two days of declines in major indexes, with gains in the energy and healthcare sectors leading the advance.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 125.65 points or 0.77 percent, to 16,402.34, the S&P 500 gained 12.5 points or 0.67 percent, to 1,869.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.048 points or 0.76 percent, to 4,258.433.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)
S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)