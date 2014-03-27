NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday as the latest economic data pointed to improving conditions, though investors were reluctant to make big bets amid tensions in Ukraine and a drop in Citigroup shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.96 points or 0.02 percent, to 16,266.03, the S&P 500 lost 3.48 points or 0.19 percent, to 1,849.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.178 points or 0.22 percent, to 4,164.401. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)