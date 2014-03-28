NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday lifted by remarks from China's Premier Li Keqiang that the Chinese government was ready to take steps to support its economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.42 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,307.65, the S&P 500 gained 6.47 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,855.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.991 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,165.224. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)