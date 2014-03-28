US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as Fed meeting looms
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday lifted by remarks from China's Premier Li Keqiang that the Chinese government was ready to take steps to support its economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.42 points or 0.27 percent, to 16,307.65, the S&P 500 gained 6.47 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,855.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.991 points, or 0.34 percent, to 4,165.224. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)