S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight advance, ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 104.55 points, or 0.64 percent, at 16,427.61. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.22 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,869.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.38 points, or 0.90 percent, at 4,193.14. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)