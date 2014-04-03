US STOCKS-Wall St flat as tech gains offset weakness in banks
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Thursday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 at record levels despite data showing jobless claims rose more than expected in the latest week.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.07 points, or 0.17 percent, at 16,601.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.51 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,893.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.04 points, or 0.09 percent, at 4,280.50. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
