US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ticks lower as healthcare weighs
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
NEW YORK, April 21 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep buying following a strong rally last week and ahead of a heavy week of corporate earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 12 points or 0.07 percent, to 16,420.54, the S&P 500 gained 0.89 points or 0.05 percent, to 1,865.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.013 points or 0.17 percent, to 4,102.529.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica)
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday pressured by healthcare shares as traders cashed-in gains from one of the best performing sectors so far this year.
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P down 0.25 pct, Nasdaq up 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to early afternoon)